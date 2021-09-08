Daytime Live to set the stage for the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500

Amy takes us to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray where they are setting up for a regional competition where the winner gets the chance to go to Las Vegas to compete for the “World’s Best Bricklayer” title!

Ryan Coyne of Spec Mix tells us about this year’s competition taking place September 9th beginning at 11am at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Three time world champion bricklayer Fred Campbell tells Amy about the junior competition during the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 and shows her a few things!

For more information visit www.SpecMix.com.