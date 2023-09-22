(WJHL) Amy Lynn heads over to Elizabethton for a preview of Covered Bridge Days in downtown Elizabethton.

Amy talks with the Parks and Recreation Department about their popular festival. She takes us to the main stage to hear about the entertainment line up and some of the kids activities happening during the three day festival.

Amy Lynn talks with Courtney Bean about the Main Street Block Party happening Saturday, September 23rd from 4 – 8pm in downtown Elizabethton as part of Covered Bridge Days.

For more information visit www.CoveredBridgeDays.org.