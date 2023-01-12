WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 / 11:22 AM EST
Updated: Jan 12, 2023 / 11:22 AM EST
Chris and Amy make a deal to keep Chris off the ice, and News Channel 11 Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard gets ready to skate with Amy!
For more information go to wjhl.com
Joomra Pillow Slippers claim to be lightweight and breathable, with cushioning that mimics the feeling of walking on a cloud. We tested them.
If you pay attention and know where to shop, you can start the year off saving during MLK Day weekend.
This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home.