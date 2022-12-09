Chris and Amy are joined by News Channel 11’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds and Dr. Marshall Jewett from Local Orthodontics, to preview today’s first ever Tails-N-Paws Holiday Festival!

Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds joins Amy and Chris to rundown the list of events for the Tails & Paws Holiday Festival. Also, a surprise visit from some very special holiday guests!

Tammy Davis of the Washington County, Johnson City Animal Shelter tells us why today’s funds are so important to the shelter. She also introduces us to Mr. Spooky, one of the shelter pets with a special story. Mr. Spooky is available for adoption. Please visit or call the shelter for more information.

Adrienne Poole and Brian Parlier preview the Tails-n-Paws 5K and the Chase The Elf Fun Run taking place today at the Tails-n-Paws Holiday Festival!

Tails & Paws Holiday Festival will be held Friday, December 9th from 3 – 8pm at the Pavilion and Founder’s Park in Johnson City.

For more information please visit www.WJHL.com.