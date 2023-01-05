WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 5, 2023 / 10:55 AM EST
Updated: Jan 5, 2023 / 10:55 AM EST
Chris takes us to the beautiful and historic General Morgan Inn for a preview of the 13th annual Something Blue Bridal Show happening this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information go to the General Morgan Inn website
