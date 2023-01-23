WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST
Amy takes us for a visit to Buttermilk Sky Pie in Johnson City for National Pie Day! She and owner Lee Acres, show us some amazing recipes for some of their most popular pies!
For more information call 423-491-8163 or go to buttermilkskypie.com
Gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes that are often used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.
To keep curly hair healthy and beautiful, you need a good shampoo, conditioner and styling product, along with a brush made just for curly hair.
White cleats are good — they flash in your opponent’s eyes when you outrun them.