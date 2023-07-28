(WJHL) Amy shows us around the Love the Butterfly exhibit and introduces us to Kevin Korpol and Joy Steward as well as Jane Hall the owner of The Wicked Plant Shop in Kingsport.

Amy takes us inside the “Love the Butterfly” exhibit to feed the butterflies!

Amy talks with Jane Hall from the Wicked Plant Shop in Kingsport about plants and flowers that attract beautiful butterflies. For more information visit The Wicked Plant Shop on Facebook.

Amy tells us about upcoming opportunities for people to see and experience the “Love the Butterfly” exhibit.

They will be set up Saturday, July 29th from 10 – 3 at the Wicked Weed Plant Shop on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport.

For more information visit Love the Butterfly on Facebook or check them out online at www.LoveTheButterfly.com.