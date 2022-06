(WJHL) Amy talks with Nora Davis from the town of Jonesborough about the many events, including the Moon Pie Eating Contest, coming up July 2nd and 3rd for Jonesborough Days.

Amy takes us last year’s champion of the Moon Pie Eating Contest for his category, Ethan Malone.

Amy talks with Anne Mason of the Heritage Alliance about some of their events happening over the weekend for Jonesborough Days.

For more information visit www.JonesboroughDays.com.