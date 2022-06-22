(WJHL) Amy takes us to Brewrista and the Bean to meet owner Abby Myers and to learn about her passion for coffee!

Visit them at their location on Roan Street or check them out on Facebook!

Amy takes us live inside Patriot Popcorn Company to meet John Brady and hear their story of patriotism and popcorn!

Visit them online at PatriotPopcornco.com or check them out on Facebook!

Amy visits the newly opened Tennessee Hills Brewstillery Tasting Room in Johnson City.

For more information visit them on Facebook!