Barbie & Ken (Otherwise known as Amy & Chris) welcome Shona from Faith Baked Cakes, Lightnin’ Charlie, Pumpkin carving Artist Gary Bortz, and Kingsport Fire Department’s Barry Brickey, for a “rip-roarin'” good time on this Halloween!
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Barbie & Ken (Otherwise known as Amy & Chris) welcome Shona from Faith Baked Cakes, Lightnin’ Charlie, Pumpkin carving Artist Gary Bortz, and Kingsport Fire Department’s Barry Brickey, for a “rip-roarin'” good time on this Halloween!