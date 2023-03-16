(WJHL) Chris and Amy take viewers to Tiebreakers for a 15th anniversary celebration. Through the show, we learn about the first year of their operation, the growth, the success and the plan for the future.

Tiebreakers Operations Manager Karson Keller, tells us all about all the fun activities and games at Tiebreakers!

Brooke Corbett and Liz Cary with Tiebreakers, get us ready for some amazing ways that you can celebrate birthdays and other special group events at Tiebreakers!

Karson Keller shows us some of the popular items on the menu. She also show us the gigantic pizzas they are known for – yummy!

Shea Sanabria, the beverage director at Tiebreakers shows us three popular martinis available at Tiebreakers. He also tells us about their very own signature vodka.

Chris and Amy have the rematch at the air hockey table at Tiebreakers to crown the ultimate winner!

Tiebreakers offers ticket redemption games, bowling, axe throwing, food and drinks. They also have private rooms for birthday parties and other events.

To learn more about Tiebreakers, please visit their website at www.Tiebreakers.com.