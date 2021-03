Amy talks with the family behind The Sports Mill in downtown Kingsport to learn about the virtual games and sports available for the whole family.

Jody Millsap share the story of their opening back in November.

Hunter Millsap shows Amy how it works and even lets her try it out! Bowling anyone?

Logan Gentry tells us about the golf simulator and some of the expansion projects currently underway.

For more information visit www.SportsMill.net.