Amy kicks off a new week of Storytelling Live at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.

Amy talks with Kim Weitkamp, singer & songwriter about being back at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.

Kim Weitkamp, singer & songwriter talks with Amy about her stories and songs. She also tells us one of her popular stories and performs an original song.

Kim will be performing each day at 2pm through Saturday at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. For more information visit www.storytellingcenter.net. or visit www.KimIsFunny.com.

Kim Weitkamp, this week’s Teller in Residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough tells us about a special workshop she will be offering this week in addition to her daily shows at 2pm. For more information visit www.storytellingcenter.net.