(WJHL) Amy takes us to Gray to visit the Appalachian Fair during it’s second day of operation.

Amy takes us inside one of the buildings at the Appalachian Fair in Gray. She talks with students and teachers at several schools including Unaka High School to learn about their involvement at the fair.

Amy showcases some of the work on display by Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School.

Amy takes us inside one of the newer parts of the Appalachian Fair, the Appy Farm.

The Appalachian Fair continues through Saturday. For more information please visit www.AppalachianFair.com.