Dr. Donald Clemons tells us about some nonsurgical procedures that can get us ready for the holidays.

Dr. Donald Clemons gives us a first hand look at a popular skin resurfacing procedure at Renovus Medical Spa.

Dr. Donald Clemons shows us how the skin pen works at Renovus Medical Spa.

Dr. Donald Clemons tells us about today’s special pricing at Renovus Medical Spa.

For more information visit www.RenovusBeaty.com or call (423) 631-0470.