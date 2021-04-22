Daytime live from Renovus Medical Spa for open house celebration

Dr. Don Clemons tells us about their open house happening throughout the day at Renovus Medical Spa in Johnson City. It is a special day underway with special pricing, prizes, food, and demonstrations.



You are invited to stop in and visit at Renovus Medical Spa on Bristol Highway in Johnson City throughout the day on this April 22nd.

Dr. Don Clemons takes us inside a treatment room to show us one of the popular procedures they are demonstrating during their open house event happening throughout the day, today, April 22nd.

For more information visit www.RenovusBeauty.com.