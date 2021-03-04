Daytime Live from Niswonger Children’s Hospital for Radiothon & Announcement of Niswonger Children’s Network

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Alan Levine, CEO Ballad Health, tells us about this historic day and what this investment will mean to the children in our communities throughout the region.
For more information visit www.NiswongerChildren’sRadiothon.com or call 1-855-611-Kids.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories