Amy takes us to Niswonger Children’s Hospital for the annual Radiothon.

Paul Mullins and his daughter Hadleigh tell us why the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is so important to our community.

Amy talks with Alan Levine, Chairman & CEO of Ballad Health and Lisa Carter, Ballad Health President of Southern Market about a $30 million dollar capital campaign called “Hope Rising”.

To donate to the Niswonger Children’s Network please call (855) 611-5437 or visit www.NiswongerChildrensRadiothon.com.