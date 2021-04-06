Daytime live from Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards

Amy talks with Chef Travis Milton about Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Bristol, Virginia. Hear about the property and the story behind it.

Chef Milton also shows us around the incredible greenhouse on the property of Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards.

In this video, we take you inside Taste, Wood Fired Kitchen to see some of the unique menu items as well as some of their wines and cocktails.

For more information or to book a restaurant or lodging reservation, visit their website at www.NicewonderFarm.com.