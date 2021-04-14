Daytime Live from Grace Meadows Farm in Jonesborough

Dan Eldridge, owner of Grace Meadows Farm talks about the farm, the history and the restaurant called “The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm”.

Eldridge also takes us inside the restaurant to show us around the beautiful space.

Tammy Eldridge with The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm shows us some of the delicious foods served family style at the restaurant. She also tells us about their special opening on Mother’s Day Sunday. For more information visit them The Kitchen at GMF on Facebook or check out their website at www.GraceMeadowsFarmtn.com.