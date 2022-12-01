Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville.

General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events at the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.

Jann Mirkov, Executive Director of downtown Greeneville tells us about upcoming events including the Christmas parade.

For more information visit www.MainStreetGreeneville.org.

Patricia Bohon of the General Morgan Inn tells us about the upcoming Something Blue Bridal Fair, a tradition at the hotel!

The event is coming up January 7th. For tickets or more information visit the General Morgan Inn online.

Santa gives us an update from the workshop in the North Pole and invites everyone to the Christmas Tree lighting in Greeneville!

For more information or tickets call the hotel at 423-787-1000 or visit them online.