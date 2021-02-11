Daytime live from future home of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for Blood Drive

(WJHL) Amy Lynn talks with Steffanie Sukel, director of the Marsh Regional Blood Center about this two day event and the need for blood donations.

Amy joins us from future home of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for information on a two day blood drive at Marsh Regional Blood Center.

Lindsey Holman, Community Relations Director of HR Bristol tells us about their involvement in the blood drive now underway and gives us a sneak peak at the upcoming development of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

For more information visit www.MarshBlood.com