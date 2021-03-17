Daytime live from Friendship Ford for Million Dollar Mania

(WJHL) Amy Lynn and Dustin Walters from FriendshipCars.com spend some time on this St. Patrick’s Day talking about feeling lucky with their basketball contests!

Walters tells us how to enter the Million Dollar Mania contest where a perfect tournament bracket means One Million Dollars!!!! Brackets must be filled out at www.FriendshipCars.com by March 18th.

Walters also tells us how we can enter to win a two year lease on a Jeep Renegade!
For more information on this contest visit Friendship Cars on Facebook!

