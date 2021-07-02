Daytime Live from Food City for July 4th Celebration

Kevin Stafford, Vice President of Marketing for Food City tells us about the company’s growth and connection to community.

Brent Leach, Produce Manager from Food City tells us about the fresh fruits and vegetables in season from area farms.

Chef Jimmie Jones with Food City shows us how to prepare a butter sauce and a stuffed squash.

Worcestershire Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1-1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/8 tsp. salt

Melt the butter in a small saucepan and then add the remaining ingredients. Heat thoroughly and serve over fish or vegetables.

Grilled Stuffed Squash

Ingredients:

3-4 small yellow crookneck squash

3/4 cup Farmstand Black Bean and Corn Salsa

6-8 slices of Dietz and Watson Jack Cheese with Cayenne

Cut the squash in half. Scoop out the seeds leaving a cavity. Salt both sides of the squash, this will let it release water and soften. Grill both sides for about 2-3 minutes per side. Spoon in salsa in cavity of squash and cover with a slice of cheese. Grill until melted and heated through.

Grilled Chicken with Peach Salsa

Ingredients:

3 or 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or boneless skinless thighs

2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. honey

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

For the salsa:

2 tbsp. white Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium tomato, cored and diced

3 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 or 2 ripe peaches, diced

1/4 of a red onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, diced

1 lime, juiced

In a bowl, mix together a 2 tablespoons of Honey, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/8 tsp salt, and 1/8 tsp pepper. Mix well, drop in the chicken and toss in the marinade to coat. Place in the refrigerator overnight or at least 4-6 hours.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, peach preserves or jelly, salt, black pepper. Add the sliced nectarines, onion, tomato, jalapeno, and cilantro. Add the juice of one lime and toss to combine. Let marinade refrigerated for an hour to marry the flavors.

Grill the chicken over medium high heat until done. Top with Salsa.

Kim Lane, Food City store manager, and Kip Kern, meat manager tell us about holiday specials, smoked meats, and fuel bucks.

Ruth Karbowski with Food City shows us some of the sweet bakery items available for your July 4th holiday.

For more information and tips visit www.FoodCity.com.