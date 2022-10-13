Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events.

Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events.

For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.

Amy talks with Austin Payne and shows us around her new business, Payneless Beauty. For more information, visit them on Facebook or stop by their location in downtown Kingsport.

Amy takes us to the new Celfie in downtown Kingsport for a walk through the museum and a talk with the others.

For more information visit www.CelfieMuseum.com.

Amy recaps the downtown stores and activities in the downtown area.