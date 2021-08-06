Daytime Live from Bristol Motor Speedway For “Race for the Children”

Amy talks with Claudia Byrd of Speedway Children’s Charities about “Race for the Children” happening Saturday August 7th from 8am – 11am.

Amy talks with Kevin Stafford of Food City about their participation in this fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities.

Kevin Stafford of Food City presents a check for $11,000 to Claudia Byrd of Speedway Children’s Charities for their Race for the Children Event coming up Saturday August 7th in conjunction with WJHL.

For more information visit www.Bristol.SpeedwayCharities.org and to donate text KidsWin to 44321.