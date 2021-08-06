Daytime Live from Bristol Motor Speedway For “Race for the Children”

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amy talks with Claudia Byrd of Speedway Children’s Charities about “Race for the Children” happening Saturday August 7th from 8am – 11am.

Amy talks with Kevin Stafford of Food City about their participation in this fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities.

Kevin Stafford of Food City presents a check for $11,000 to Claudia Byrd of Speedway Children’s Charities for their Race for the Children Event coming up Saturday August 7th in conjunction with WJHL.
For more information visit www.Bristol.SpeedwayCharities.org and to donate text KidsWin to 44321.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories