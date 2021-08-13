Daytime live for the Hometown Throwdown Triple T 25th Anniversary Bull Riding Event

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Freedom Hall where organizers are getting ready for two nights of professional Bull Riding. She talks with organizers about the bulls, the bull riders, and the competition.

Amy spends the morning at Freedom Hall where they are getting ready for the Hometown Throwdown Triple T 25th Anniversary Bull Riding competition. She talks with Silas Turnmire, a 17 year old bull rider from Limestone, Tennessee who will be competing this weekend in Johnson City. She also talks with David Nutter, PE teacher at Liberty Bell Middle School who is taking his students behind the scenes to learn more about the sport of bull riding.

