JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Ballad Health announced that it will hold a two-day hiring event to fill positions both within the hospital system and Marsh Regional Blood Center.

A release from Ballad states that the event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1905 American Way in Kingsport, then again on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 1010 W. Springbrook Drive in Johnson City.