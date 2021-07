Chris was in Greeneville today, talking with Jann Mirkov, the Executive Director of Main Street Greeneville about all the great events planned for this weekend to celebrate Independence Day and the 25th Anniversary of the USS Greeneville! Plus, we had the great honor of interviewing the USS Greeneville’s Commander Robert Lane and Chief of the Boat Jonathan Render!

For more information call (423) 329-7400 or go to greenevilletn.gov or mainstreetgreeneville.org