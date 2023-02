Chris takes us for a visit to Valley Forge Wholesale, where we get to see the Pit Boss flat-top griddle and smoker they will be giving away as part of the Basketball Bracket Challenge on wjhl.com! Valley Forge Wholesale owner Willie McVey, also showcased some of the great fishing and Summer time fun items they are getting in by the truckload at Valley Forge Wholesale!

For more information call 423-543-3051 or go to the Valley Forge Wholesale website