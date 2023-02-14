(WJHL) Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds talks with Tammy Davis from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter about the brand new Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds talks with Clinic Manager Andrew Tepe from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter about the brand new Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds talks with Tammy Davis from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and Andrew Tepe, clinic manager about the brand new Spay and Neuter Clinic.

An open house will be held Tuesday, February 14th following the ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45am.