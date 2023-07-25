Amy takes us for an excursion to the Greene County Fair, where we get to meet some of the barnyard nursery animals and find out more about all the fun to be had at the fair in its 73rd year!
For more information go to greenecountyfair.com
by: Chris McIntosh
