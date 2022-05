Chris takes us LIVE to Boone Dam after seven years of repairs! We talked with Chris Saucier TVA Boone Dam Project Manager, Rebecca Hayden, TVA Director of Natural Resources, and Captain Jeff Johnson with TVA Police about all of hard work that went in to the project to repair the dam, and all the recreational activities now available at Boone Lake!

For more information go to tva.com/Newsroom/Boone-Dam-Project