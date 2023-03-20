WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 10:53 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 10:53 AM EDT
Amy takes us for a visit to the Blended Pedaler in downtown Bristol, for a look at all the tasty and nutritious treats they offer on their menu!
For more information call 276-644-1750 or go to BlendedPedaler.com
