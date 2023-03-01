WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:32 PM EST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:32 PM EST
General Morgan Inn GM Isaac Myers, discusses all of the wonderful menus and events they have planned for St. Patty’s Day, and other upcoming holidays at the General Morgan Inn.
For more information call 423-787-7500
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.
You can start building your own collection of David Bowie memorabilia thanks to his extensive body of music, film and more.
Whether you want to DIY it or go with a craft kit, there’s something for everyone this St. Patrick’s Day.