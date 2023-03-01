WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:36 PM EST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:36 PM EST
Tour Guide Patty Beaulieu, talks about the tours of the Dickson-Williams Mansion starting today, and about the upcoming historic tours through downtown Greeneville!
For more information call 423-787-0500 or go to mainstreetgreeneville.org
