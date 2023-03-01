WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:34 PM EST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:34 PM EST
Josh Sauer with Dollywood, gets us ready for Dollywood’s new season beginning on March 10th & 11th!
For more information go to dollywood.com
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.
You can start building your own collection of David Bowie memorabilia thanks to his extensive body of music, film and more.
Whether you want to DIY it or go with a craft kit, there’s something for everyone this St. Patrick’s Day.