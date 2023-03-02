WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 11:04 AM EST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 11:04 AM EST
Chris takes us to Niswonger Children’s Hospital for day one of the 2023 Radiothon!
To make a donation call 855-611-5437 or go to niswongerchildrensradiothon.com
