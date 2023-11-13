(WJHL) Amy gives us our first look at the skating rink on the campus of ETSU. She joins students and administrators to kick off a second season of skating.

Ben Daugherty, ETSU Director of Operations, and Caelen Peterson, ETSU Coordinator for Student Engagement talk to Amy Lynn about the skating rink and upcoming events on campus.

The rink is located on the ETSU Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The holiday lights ceremony will be held on Monday, November 13th and Bucky’s Blizzard Block Party will be held Thursday November 16th.

For more information visit www.ETSU.edu/skate.