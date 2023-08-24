(WJHL) Amy takes us to the Johnson City location of Chicken Salad Chick to show us some new items and announce the winner of our weekly giveaway.

Jessica Denham and Beth Buckus of Chicken Salad Chick show us some ideas for creating a quick, easy and fun tailgate party. For more information visit their Johnson City or Bristol location or check them out online at www.ChickenSaladChick.com.

Amy takes us to the Johnson City location of Chicken Salad Chick to show us some of the catering options. For more information on catering or to place an order please call 1-833-My-Chick.

Congratulations to Walter Ward, this weeks winner of a family meal pack from Chicken Salad Chick. To enter the contest please click here.