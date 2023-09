Chris takes us for a live visit to Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia, as we celebrate 70 years of WJHL and 15 years of Daytime TriCities! We talk with Blackbird Bakery General Manager Carla Perkins about this iconic Bristol business. Lisa Johnson with Food City previewed the upcoming Miss Food City pageant, and Tim White with Song of the Mountains, got us ready for the great musical line-ups coming to the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.