Daytime kicks off Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week

Lindsey Jones, with Johnson City Development Authority, tells us about restaurant week coming up downtown November 7th – 14th.



Amber Cate, Executive Chef at Watauga Brewing Company tells us about the restaurant, the rooftop bar, and the restaurant week specials.

For more information visit www.WataugaBrewingCompany.com

Behind the secret door of The Windsor Speakeasy

Alex Bomba tells us about this unique spot in downtown Johnson City and shows us what’s behind the secret door.

For more information visit The Windsor Speakeasy on Facebook

For more information on downtown Johnson City’s Restaurant Week visit www.downtownJC.com.