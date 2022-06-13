Our newest Daytime Junior Chef, Hannah Ward, a 5th grader from Lamar Elementary, shares with us her recipe for quick and tasty doughnuts!
Hannah’s full recipe is available below:
Hannah Ward’s Homemade Biscuits
Ingredients:
1 can of biscuits
Cooking oil
Powdered Sugar
Granulated Sugar
Cinnamon
Milk
Directions:
Open and separate biscuits
Poke holes in center of biscuits
Heat oil to 375 degrees
While oil is heating up, prepare toppings:
Mix 1 cup sugar and 1 tbs cinnamon in one bowl for cinnamon sugar topping.
Mix 3/4 cup powdered sugar and 1/4 cup milk in another bowl for glaze topping.
Once oil is heated, place biscuits in oil. Cook each side for around 45 seconds. Remove and dap off extra oil, then place donuts in your choice of topping mix!
