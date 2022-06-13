Our newest Daytime Junior Chef, Hannah Ward, a 5th grader from Lamar Elementary, shares with us her recipe for quick and tasty doughnuts!

Hannah’s full recipe is available below:

Hannah Ward’s Homemade Biscuits



Ingredients:

1 can of biscuits

Cooking oil

Powdered Sugar

Granulated Sugar

Cinnamon

Milk



Directions:

Open and separate biscuits

Poke holes in center of biscuits

Heat oil to 375 degrees



While oil is heating up, prepare toppings:

Mix 1 cup sugar and 1 tbs cinnamon in one bowl for cinnamon sugar topping.

Mix 3/4 cup powdered sugar and 1/4 cup milk in another bowl for glaze topping.

Once oil is heated, place biscuits in oil. Cook each side for around 45 seconds. Remove and dap off extra oil, then place donuts in your choice of topping mix!

