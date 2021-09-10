Daytime joins forces with KOSBE to highlight business success strategies

(WJHL) Madison Smith, Marketing Coordinator for KOSBE tells us about the organization and a new partnership with Daytime to offer assistance and tips to those wanted to own a business as well as those who already have businesses.
For more information visit www.Kosbe.org.

