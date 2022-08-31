(WJHL) Amy Lynn, Pam Hurd with Hurd Realty and Patrician Bohon with the General Morgan Inn surprise Wayne Horton who recently retired from the Inn after 25 years of incredible service, with a Daytime Happygram! A special thank you to our friends at Greeneville Graze for the beautiful box of goodies.

To nominate someone for a Happygram please send an email to Alynn@wjhl.com.