(WJHL) Amy Lynn and Pam Hurd of Hurd Realty deliver a Daytime Happygram to the Town of Jonesborough Utility Department for their hard work during the Christmas holiday to get water restored to residents. A big thank you to Black Olive for donating pizzas and Auntie Ruth’s for their donation of those giant homemade doughnuts.

