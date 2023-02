(WJHL) Amy picks up goodies from Crumbl Cookies and delivers them to Sew Happy Quilters for a Daytime HappyGram! This group of ladies makes bed rolls to be delivered to organizations that help the homeless population. Sew Happy Quilters does accept donations and could use old blankets, sheets and quilts to help make more bed rolls. Items can be dropped off at Edgefield Methodist Church in Piney Flats. Thank you to Hurd Realty and Crumbl Cookies!