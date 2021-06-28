Daytime HappyGram: Rex Metcalf

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Starting July 1, people 21 and older in Virginia will be allowed to have up to an ounce of marijuana on them and grow up to four cannabis plants in their homes, but those hoping to go into a dispensary to pick some up will have to wait until 2024.

The shift to legalization was expected to be a few years down the line but instead comes only a year after marijuana was decriminalized in Virginia. Republicans criticized the effort, calling it a rushed process, while Democrats argued racial disparities in enforcement existed even with decriminalization.