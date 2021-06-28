(WJHL) This month’s HappyGram, brought to you by Chantz Scott Kia, takes us to Kingsport to surprise Rex Metcalf. Rex is a volunteer with My Ride Kingsport where he has recently logged his 1,000 ride.
Daytime HappyGram: Rex Metcalf
