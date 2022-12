(WJHL) Amy takes us to Northside Elementary School in Johnson City to surprise a special teacher with an international volunteerism award from Girls On The Road. A big thank you to The Scoop Ice Cream Parlor for providing the entire 4th grade student body an ice cream sundae bar! To nominate someone for a Daytime Happygram sponsored by Hurd Realty please send an email to alynn@wjhl.com.