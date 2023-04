(WJHL) Amy Lynn along with Pam Hurd of Hurd Realty hit the road to honor Emily Stevens, a teacher from Johnson City Virtual Academy. Emily was also given the Teacher of the Year award. A big thank you to Austin Springs Spa and Salon for providing Ms. Stevens with a gift card to enjoy a day of pampering to include a manicure, pedicure, massage, facial and lunch! Congratulations Emily Stevens!